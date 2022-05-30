UNIVERSITY, MS — The University of Mississippi has announced students named to the spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74, and the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Local students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll include: Maggie Guo of Osceola, majoring in allied health studies; Aaron Jolly of Bay, majoring in integrated marketing communications; Olivia Manning of Monette, a biological science major; and Winn Sams of Jonesboro, majoring in accountancy.
Those named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll include: Anslee Wilson of Jonesboro, majoring in integrated marketing communications; Sophie Trevathan of Jonesboro, majoring in accountancy; Macey Ross of Jonesboro, a biomedical engineering major; and Caroline Pickens of Jonesboro, majoring in communication sciences/disorders.
Also named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll are: Grady Peel of Monette, majoring in general business; Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas, majoring in biological science; and Brianna Cupp of Walcott, majoring in exercise science.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
