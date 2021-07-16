Shelter Insurance scholarships awarded

JONESBORO — Blake Rogers Insurance Agency in Jonesboro and the Shelter Insurance Foundation have announced three recipients of $2000 scholarships. This is the 15th year for the agency to award scholarships to graduating students in the area.
“I believe that as a business owner in Jonesboro, this is a small way to give back to such a wonderful community,” Rogers said in a press release.
This year’s winners are Robert Jackson “Ro” Gibson of Jonesboro High School, Andrew Lane Williams of Nettleton High School, and Brayden Alan Anderson of Valley View High School.
Gibson is the son of Bobby and Staci Gibson of Jonesboro and will attend Arizona State University, majoring in computer science.
Williams is the son of David and Gienah Williams of Jonesboro. He will attend Arkansas State University, majoring in music education.
Anderson is the son of Ashley Anderson and the late Brock Anderson of Jonesboro. He will attend Lyon College in Batesville on a baseball scholarship and plans to major in exercise science.
The winners were chosen by a committee of school officials and community leaders on the basis of scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.
The scholarships may be used toward tuition, fees, or room and board for any course of study beginning the fall 2021 semester and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.
