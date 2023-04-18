WYNNE — Red Cross-operated shelters remain open in Wynne for individuals needing a place to stay following the recent tornado.
Shelters are located at Wynne Assembly of God Church, 1900 N. Killough Road and Jesus Lives International Ministry, 400 Fitzhugh Circle.
The role of the Red Cross in any disaster is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected. The Red Cross is coordinating with community, government and emergency management officials to determine where and when additional assistance is needed.
Identification and/or proof of residency are not required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them, clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items.
American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality, or citizenship status.
Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or go to www. redcross.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.