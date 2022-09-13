JONESBORO — Arkansas State University-Newport student Cecil Shelton, of Trumann, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named as a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.
The scholarship program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members pay for educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Shelton is a culinary arts major on ASUN’s Jonesboro campus and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
He is a member of the Beta Nu Gamma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. PTK is an international honor society focused on academic achievement at two-year colleges. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA and complete at least 12 hours of credit to be initiated into the organization.
“As a former member of PTK’s Presidential Advisory Board, I can attest to the great skills and programs it provides for two-year college students,” Chancellor Johnny M. Moore said.
“Phi Theta Kappa works diligently to help our students grow individually and professionally. I want to congratulate Cecil Shelton for not only earning this honor, but I also want to thank Cecil for representing ASUN at the national level.”
Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarships are awarded to those exemplifying scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential.
