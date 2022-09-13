JONESBORO — Arkansas State University-Newport student Cecil Shelton, of Trumann, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named as a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.

The scholarship program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members pay for educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Shelton is a culinary arts major on ASUN’s Jonesboro campus and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.