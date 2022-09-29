LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Research Alliance has announced the appointment of Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields to its board of trustees.
“Dr. Shields brings energy and vision to A-State’s research efforts,” Bryan Barnhouse, president and CEO of ARA said. “His experience will help guide the growth and impact of research so it benefits industry and expands the knowledge economy in Northeast Arkansas and across the state.”
Shields began his academic career in 1994 as a professor at the University of Arkansas. He later served as dean of the Graduate School and International Education and helped create the Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society. He joined the Fulbright Institute as its associate director in 2000.
“I’m proud to be among these passionate voices for research,” Shields said. “Science and discovery are essential to the future of Arkansas State, and I look forward to championing the benefits of research to our state and nation.”
