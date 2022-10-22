JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, 3702 Moore Road, will host Trap or Treat during a fall festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
There will be fun events for all ages and free candy while supplies last.
Children ages 5 and younger will be able to compete with nerf guns, while 5 to 7-year-olds can use bb guns. Older children may be allowed to use .22s. All activities will be supervised by a range representative and parental permission and presence are required.
Participants can also bring their own shotguns and ammunition and receive one round of trapshooting free. Archery will also be available.
Some nerf guns, bb guns, .22 rim rifles and bows will be available or participant can bring their own.
