FAYETTEVILLE — Signature Bank of Arkansas is opened Tuesday in Jonesboro.
An initial location has been established at 111 E. Jackson Ave in the downtown area. Currently, operating hours are set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We recognize Jonesboro as a growing market in Arkansas in need of a bank dedicated to real community banking and leadership in the small business arena,” chief operating officer Brant Ward said in a press release.
“Our growth model is centered around empowering local market leadership to make the day-to-day decisions that impact their community. Local decision-making doesn’t mean calling into a corporate headquarters for approval on every question that arises. Our Jonesboro bankers know the unique needs of Northeast Arkansas business owners, and we’re eager as an organization to support them as they meet local needs,” Ward added.
Leading Signature’s expansion into Jonesboro as market president is Ryan Moore.
Moore came to Signature with 15 years of banking experience, including executive-level leadership in Jonesboro.
“We are excited to bring Signature Bank of Arkansas to Jonesboro,” Moore said. “Jonesboro is a perfectly sized community for Signature’s blended model of ‘old-school’ personal banking and modern technology.”
Additional staff includes Taylor Galloway as bank manager; Felicia Moore as assistant bank manager; Kristyn Palsgrove as retail banker; Tamara Jansen as senior vice president for lending; and Amee Tribble as loan coordinator.
Moore has also hired Amy Wills to manage business development for the Northeast Arkansas market.
Signature’s expansion to Jonesboro follows on the heels of an operating system upgrade in October 2021. The bank enhanced all internal and external platforms, not only to ensure best-in-class customer experience but to eliminate inefficiencies and lack of integration in bankers’ day-to-day tasks. Jonesboro is the first new market team to fully launch on the new platform, empowering them to provide concierge banking whether customers prefer to bank digitally or in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.