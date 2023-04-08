Six honored with diversity awards at A-State

JONESBORO — Six individuals who have helped foster a more diverse environment at Arkansas State University and the Jonesboro community were recognized as recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Diversity and Champion of Diversity Awards during Convocation of Scholars.
Miguel Lopez, senior vice president and chief community outreach officer for Encore Bank in Little Rock, was guest speaker for the awards luncheon.
The Excellence in Diversity Awards program highlights individuals and organizations who have demonstrated the highest commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion over the past year, according to Dr. Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor for the Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at A-State.
In recognition of their achievements, three individuals received awards:
Dany Clem, a second-year graduate student in the Master of Arts in English program, has conducted research that helped in the development of goals and assessments for the College of Liberal Arts and Communication’s Diversity Initiative Committee.
Dr. Valarie Hilson is an assistant professor in the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences. Hilson’s interest in service evolved into advocacy for individuals with disabilities and others seeking acceptance and belonging.
Allie Tabor is an alumna in broadcast journalism and the first female volunteer, and later first employee, of KLEK, Jonesboro’s first minority-owned and operated radio station.
Those receiving the Champion of Diversity Award for their contributions and leadership are Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the Graduate School and professor of history; Dr. Carlitta Moore, clinical education coordinator and assistant professor in athletic training, and assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion in the College of Nursing and Health Professions; and Dr. Christine Wright, chair of the Department of Physical Therapy and director of the Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program.
Recipients of the Diversity Awards are selected by a university committee from among a slate of nominations from across campus.
