Six honored with diversity awards at A-State

Individuals who have helped foster a more diverse environment at Arkansas State University and the Jonesboro community were recognized as recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Diversity and Champion of Diversity Awards during Convocation of Scholars at A-State. Pictured (from left) are Dany Clem, Dr. Valarie Hilson, Allie Tabor, Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Dr. Carlitta Moore and Dr. Christine Wright.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Six individuals who have helped foster a more diverse environment at Arkansas State University and the Jonesboro community were recognized as recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Diversity and Champion of Diversity Awards during Convocation of Scholars.

Miguel Lopez, senior vice president and chief community outreach officer for Encore Bank in Little Rock, was guest speaker for the awards luncheon.