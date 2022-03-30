Six inducted into Arkansas Agri Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame added six individuals on March 25.
The newest members represent agriculture education, the seed industry, agri-business, row-crop production, agricultural/political advocacy, timber management and agricultural research and outreach.
Among the inductees was retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville.
Also included were long-time educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage. Greenwood has led Hermitage teams to eight national championships.
The late Russell Roy Reynolds, who was director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years, was recognized for his contributions to modern, sustainable forest management.
Randy Veach of Manila was inducted for his 11 years of service as president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. He also spent a total of 20 years as a member of the organization’s board of directors.
Also included were Mark Waldrip a fourth-generation farmer from Moro and founder of Armor Seed Co., and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years.
The new selections will bring to 176 the number of honorees in the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame, which began in 1987.
