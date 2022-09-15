JONESBORO — St. Bernards Medical Center has announced the arrival of six new physicians to their medical services.
Dr. Alexandria “Alex” Barnett, a wound healing specialist, joins St. Bernards Wound Healing. A native of Paragould, she has spent the past four years as a family medicine resident physician with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northeast in Jonesboro.
Barnett graduated medical school from UAMS in Little Rock in the top 10 percent of her class, receiving her Doctor of Medicine in 2019. She will treat a variety of acute and chronic wounds, often treating patient referrals for wounds that do not heal within one month of conventional therapy.
Her husband, Dr. Dylan Barnett, a family medicine physician, joins the Paragould Doctors Clinic medical team located within Paragould Medical Park.
A native of Bono, he spent the past four years as a family medicine resident physician with UAMS Northeast in Jonesboro. He received his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University in 2014 and graduated from medical school at UAMS in Little Rock, receiving his Doctor of Medicine in 2019. As a family medicine physician, he will provide non-emergent care to Greene and surrounding counties, including management of chronic diseases and conditions, urgent care services, wellness visits, health screenings and more.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Asa Shnaekel has joined the surgical team with Jonesboro Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine practicing at St. Bernards Medical Center. He arrives at St. Bernards after completing a fellowship with the Southern Joint Replacement Institute in Nashville, Tenn. focusing on hip and knee replacements.
Shnaekel earned his doctorate of medicine from UAMS in Little Rock in 2016, graduating with honors for his work in research. In addition, he also earned a master of public health from UAMS that same year.
An award-winning researcher, Shnaekel’s work has been published in numerous academic research journals. In addition, he holds memberships with the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Arkansas Medical Society.
Cardiologist Dr. Sania Khan has joined the medical team at St. Bernards Heart and Vascular. Khan arrives at St. Bernards after completing a cardiovascular diseases fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. A native of Pakistan, she graduated from medical school in Karachi in 2012 and subsequently completed an Internal Medicine Residency at State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
A published researcher, Khan holds certifications with the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, the National Board of Echocardiography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology. She is also board-eligible with ABIM in cardiovascular disease.
Her husband, Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Babar Khan has also joined the medical team at St. Bernards Heart and Vascular. He arrives at St. Bernards after completing fellowships in cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, respectively. A native of Pakistan, he graduated from medical school in Karachi in 2012 and subsequently completed an internal medicine residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Fluent in three languages as well as a published researcher, he holds certifications with the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease, the National Board of Echocardiography, the Certification Board of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and is also board-eligible with ABIM in interventional cardiology.
Hospitalist Chelsea Thompson has joined the medical staff at St. Bernards Medical Center, specializing in inpatient care. Dr. Thompson arrives at St. Bernards after working three years in family medicine at a partnering medical provider. A native of Burdette, Dr. Thompson earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine in 2016 from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss. She then completed a Family medicine residency from UAMS Northeast in Jonesboro.
