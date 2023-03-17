LITTLE ROCK — According to an announcement from the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, Bishop Laura Merrill has announced her intention to appoint the Rev. Britt Skarda as interim pastor for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, effective March 15 through June 30.
His first sermon will be at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 710 Southwest Drive, in Jonesboro.
The congregation will welcome him with coffee and donuts at 8 a.m.
“First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro has experienced great challenges in the past months, and I am grateful for Rev. Skarda’s willingness to serve at this time. I am confident that he and the church will work together toward healing and strength,” Merrill said in the announcement.
Skarda retired from active ministry in June 2020 after serving 10 years as senior pastor at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock. He also served as senior pastor for Bearden UMC, Thornton UMC, Henderson UMC in Little Rock, and Springdale First United Methodist Church, as well as the pastor of outreach at Pulaski Heights UMC.
“First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is a congregation with a remarkable past and a promising new future. I am both humbled and honored to walk alongside these faithful disciples of Jesus Christ on this next leg of their journey,” Skarda said.
The Skarda was born in Des Arc and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas and his Master of Divinity degree from Duke University.
FUMC Jonesboro will continue to hold weekly services at First Presbyterian.
