JONESBORO — Jessica Baker of Jonesboro has joined SMA, Inc. as controller. Prior to joining SMA, Baker was an audit manager at HCJ CPAs and Advisors.
She earned an accounting degree from Arkansas State University. She is a volunteer with the Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro and an Alpha Gamma Delta sorority advisor at A-State. SMA, Inc. is a nationwide distributor of agricultural-related parts and supplies. Headquartered in Jonesboro, the company has distribution centers in Corsicana, Texas, Des Moines, Iowa, and Fresno, California.
