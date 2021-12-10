LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council has announced the artists selected for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition.
This year’s exhibition will feature 28 artists from across Arkansas and will visit up to 10 venues statewide.
An in-person opening reception will be held Jan. 6, at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock.
The exhibition will run at the center through Jan. 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Small Works on Paper is a juried, visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches.
Now in its 35th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery created by the Arkansas Arts Council.
The 2022 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Ronald Jackson, a professional artist based in Fredericksburg, Va.
Jackson reviewed about 250 submitted artworks to pick out the 39 pieces that are part of the exhibition. He also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks.
Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.
A list of artists included in the 2022 exhibit is available at bit.ly/3lVzrwSand. Tour stops are listed at www.arkansasarts.org.
