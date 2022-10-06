POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Vice President of Student Affairs, Jason Smith, was elected by his peers to serve as president of the Arkansas Student Affairs Association for the 2022-23 academic year.

This organization is composed of student affairs professionals from both public and private 2- and 4-year colleges and universities in the state. Smith has served on the association’s board since 2021 as the member-at-large for 2-year colleges.