POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Vice President of Student Affairs, Jason Smith, was elected by his peers to serve as president of the Arkansas Student Affairs Association for the 2022-23 academic year.
This organization is composed of student affairs professionals from both public and private 2- and 4-year colleges and universities in the state. Smith has served on the association’s board since 2021 as the member-at-large for 2-year colleges.
According to the announcement, ArSAA is open to all college and university student affairs leaders and exists to provide them with the opportunity to discuss problems, progress and possibilities of those working college student personnel service and its administration. Currently, 20 of the 33 eligible state colleges and universities are members, as are four of the 11 independent and religious universities.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to have been chosen to lead the ArSAA for the next year. I am passionate about the work student affairs professionals across the state of Arkansas do on a daily basis to help recruit, retain, and graduate post-secondary students,” Smith said. “The ArSAA is instrumental in helping develop student affairs professionals, state policy and best practices regarding post-secondary student educational support in Arkansas.”
In addition to his full-time administrative duties at BRTC, Smith also serves as an adjunct instructor for the graduate-level college student personnel services program at Arkansas State University where he teaches higher-education law. Smith holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Bowen School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University.
