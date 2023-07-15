JONESBORO — The Dorothy Snider Foundation has awarded $30,000 to provide scholarships for students pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing degree, family nurse practitioner option, in the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State University.
Previously the foundation, a private charitable organization, made donations totaling $50,000 to the CNHP scholarship fund. The current gift puts the foundation’s total support to A-State students at $80,000.
“All of us in the College of Nursing and Health Professions are very grateful for this latest scholarship gift and the Snider Foundation’s continued and generous support for A-State’s family nurse practitioner students,” Dr. Mark Foster, associate professor and chair of graduate programs in nursing stated in the announcement.
“The Snider Scholarships make a positive impact on multiple students within our region. The care they will give, as professional healthcare providers, will be far-reaching in generations to come,” he added.
The Dorothy Snider Foundation awards over $250,000 in scholarships annually to students in Arkansas and Tennessee, supporting educational endeavors in the areas of medicine, law, theology, business or any of the natural sciences or scientific fields.
“Arkansas State’s family nurse practitioner program matches one of our core focus areas – healthcare. Add to that the clear impact it has on the health of Arkansans and that makes us proud to support this program and A-State once again,” Clint Cummins, vice chairman of the distribution committee for the Dorothy Snider Foundation stated.
Among the program’s strengths are two onsite clinical visits per semester, the most affordable tuition in the region, and the most required clinical contact hours for an MSN degree in the region. More than half the program content includes direct interaction with faculty and students, including family nurse practitioner specialty and health assessment courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.