JONESBORO — The Dorothy Snider Foundation has awarded $30,000 to provide scholarships for students pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing degree, family nurse practitioner option, in the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State University.

Previously the foundation, a private charitable organization, made donations totaling $50,000 to the CNHP scholarship fund. The current gift puts the foundation’s total support to A-State students at $80,000.