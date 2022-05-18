LITTLE ROCK — Socal Social Security offices are now offering more in-person appointments and have resumed in-person services for people without appointments.
Rather than walking in, customers are encouraged to schedule appointments online at www.ssa.gov/ onlineservices or by calling 1-800-772-1213 or their local office.
Offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month.
Phone lines are least busy before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time, later in the week and later in the month.
Given that many of the people served by Social Security the offices are requiring masking regardless of local guidance, physical distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms.
Masks will be provided if needed.
Most services are also available online with a personal my Social Security account available at www.ssa.gov/myaccount, or by dialing the toll-free number.
Those with hearing impairments may call the TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.
