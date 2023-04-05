JONESBORO — Although Good Friday, April 7, is not an official state or federal holiday, some cities and counties choose to close on that day.
County offices that will be closed include those in Clay, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Randolph and Sharp.
Cities whose offices will be closed include Manila, Harrisburg, Pocahontas, Corning and Piggott.
The only changes in sanitation routes reported are in Manila and Pocahontas where Friday’s sanitation routes will run Monday, along with regular routes.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be open Friday but will close Sunday for Easter.
