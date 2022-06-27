Songs of Many Colors to celebrate children

JONESBORO — Country music singer and songwriter Petrella Bonner will be the featured performer for Songs of Many Colors, a celebration of children and community, set for 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus. Admission is free.
Sponsored by Every Child Is Ours, P-20 Educational Innovation Center at A-State, and the Fowler Center, children of all ages are invited to attend.
Speakers will share their stories of how they were motivated to reach their potential and help others to do the same, and will learn more about Every Child is Ours founded in 1997 by Jan Paschal.
ECIO’s mission is to promote educational opportunities through fostering relationships between children to experience a sense of a compassionate global community.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will provide books and other surprises, while Walmart will provide free boxed meals following the program to those attending.
