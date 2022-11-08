JONESBORO — The Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and Southern Tenant Farmers Museum will host a free military veterans songwriting retreat on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12, in collaboration with Freedom Sings.

Songwriters who will be on hand to work with participants include Erin Enderlin, Wood Newton, Don Tucker, Gregg Shively and Paul Tull. Veterans who are interested should contact Penny Toombs at ptoombs@astate.edu.