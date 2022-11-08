JONESBORO — The Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and Southern Tenant Farmers Museum will host a free military veterans songwriting retreat on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12, in collaboration with Freedom Sings.
Songwriters who will be on hand to work with participants include Erin Enderlin, Wood Newton, Don Tucker, Gregg Shively and Paul Tull. Veterans who are interested should contact Penny Toombs at ptoombs@astate.edu.
“Space is limited and by reservation only. A waiting list will be available when capacity is reached,” Toombs said.
On Saturday, events will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home followed by lunch at the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum in Tyronza.
There will be tours of both sites and things should wrap up by around 3 p.m.
Further detailed instructions will be sent to those who have registered for the event.
At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening the songwriters will perform at Native Brew Works located at 515 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro.
The events are free and open to the public.
“We would love for the public to come out and show support for our veterans and songwriters, especially being Veterans Day weekend,” Toombs said.
