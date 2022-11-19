JONESBORO — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro’s annual Souper Sunday fundraiser was back in person this year offering the community 20 soups to enjoy and vote on. First-time competitor, Pastaria 49 with their Italian Tomato with Rosemary, Croutons and Pecorino Cheese Soup won the most votes making them the winner.
“Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to build homes, community and hope,” said, Micheal Sullivan, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro. “For the past 12 years Habitat has brought the community together to enjoy a delicious soup lunch all while supporting affordable housing needs in Jonesboro. This event would not be possible without the support of the local restaurants, volunteers and the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.