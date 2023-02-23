LITTLE ROCK — Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Community Development Financial Institution and holding company for Southern Bancorp Bank, has announced the successful conversion of FCB Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Bank of Arkansas.
The Jonesboro, Marion and West Memphis branches now operate as Southern Bancorp as of Feb. 21.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome Premier Bank’s team and customers to the Southern Bancorp brand,” Darrin Williams, CEO of Southern Bancorp, Inc said. “We have a long history of creating economic opportunities in our communities, no matter one’s starting point or financial history. Adding three new branches in three new markets means more people will now have access to our unique, mission-focused brand of banking.”
Southern Bancorp and Premier Bank announced the acquisition agreement in January 2022 and which was finalized through board and regulatory approvals in June 2022. Since then, both parties have been working to ensure a smooth transition for Premier Bank’s existing staff and customers, with important ongoing information available at www.banksouthern.com/premier.
“For two decades, Premier Bank has worked to serve and support the financial growth of our communities, and this move represents a progression of that purpose,” said Donny Underwood, former Premier Bank CEO who now serves as a division president at Southern Bancorp, a position in which he will continue to manage the former Premier Bank markets.
“Joining the mission-focused approach of Southern Bancorp not only aligns with our values but also allows us to expand our services to reach even more people in our communities who would benefit from increased access to capital and financial development.”
As one of America’s oldest and largest community development banks, Southern Bancorp blends traditional banking products with a slate of financial development services beyond the typical banking mold. From free tax preparation to credit building and savings plans to homebuyer counseling, Southern Bancorp’s model ensures that everyone in the community has access to the tools and resources needed to build wealth.
With the addition of the Jonesboro, Marion and West Memphis locations, as well as recent additions in Canton, Miss., and Little Rock, Southern Bancorp now operates 56 locations across Arkansas and Mississippi.
