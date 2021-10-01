Southern Tenant Farmers Museum turns fifteen

TYRONZA — Southern Tenant Farmers Museum officials will host a celebration honoring the 15th anniversary of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the museum, 117 S. Main St.
The museum is a part of the Arkansas Heritage Sites of Arkansas State University.
“I am looking forward to the celebration of our 15th anniversary,” Heritage Sites Executive Director Adam Long said in a press release.
“We have several new components to the museum. Oral histories are now available on surface tablets placed throughout the museum and exhibit panels containing our original content have been updated,” he noted.
Events will include live entertainment by Charley Sandage who grew up in rural Hot Spring County.
He is currently expanding on a 25-year old project called “Arkansas Stories,” based on original songs about people and events in Arkansas history.
Projects currently in the works include two musicals, one historical novel and a concept for programming at the museum.
Free tours will be available during the event along with a lunch of soup beans, cornbread and cobbler provided by Armor Bank of Tyronza.
The Southern Tenant Farmers Museum is designed to enhance knowledge and understanding of tenant farming and agricultural labor movements in the Mississippi River Delta. It is located in the historic Mitchell-East Building in Tyronza, with the restoration of the building and development of the museum made possible through grants from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council and a “We the People” Challenge Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Tours are available on the hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For additional information, visit stfm.astate.edu or email museum director Penny Toombs at ptoombs@astate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.