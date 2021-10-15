Special Consensus to perform

Special Consensus will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould as part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert series. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone 18 years old and younger will be admitted free. Pictured (from left) are Nate Burie, Dan Eubanks, Greg Cahill and Greg Blake.

 Submitted photo

PARAGOULD — The band Special Consensus will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould

The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series held on the fourth Monday night of each month.

Special Consensus mixes traditional bluegrass music with influences from jazz, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, pop and country music to create a modern and unique sound.

The group has released 20 recordings, received six awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

The group has toured internationally and appeared on National Public Radio, the Nashville Network cable channel, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Banjo player and vocalist Greg Cahill founded the band in 1975; other members include bassist and vocalist Dan Eubanks, mandolinist and vocalist Nate Burie and guitarist and vocalist Greg Blake.

Admission to the event is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Those age 18 and younger will be admitted free.

Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.