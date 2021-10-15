Special Consensus to perform

PARAGOULD — The band Special Consensus will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould
The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
Special Consensus mixes traditional bluegrass music with influences from jazz, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, pop and country music to create a modern and unique sound.
The group has released 20 recordings, received six awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
The group has toured internationally and appeared on National Public Radio, the Nashville Network cable channel, and the Grand Ole Opry.
Banjo player and vocalist Greg Cahill founded the band in 1975; other members include bassist and vocalist Dan Eubanks, mandolinist and vocalist Nate Burie and guitarist and vocalist Greg Blake.
Admission to the event is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Those age 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.