Special Elvis tribute concert planned

MEMPHIS — The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. will present the Brad Birkedahl Band in a special Elvis tribute concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.
The Memphian Theater, now home to The Circuit Playhouse, was a favorite hang-out for Elvis. In the 1960s, the star used to rent the theater to watch the latest films with his friends. These viewings were often all-night affairs. It was the only way for him to have such a gathering out of view of the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.