JONESBORO — Dr. Shane Speights, dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, was recently named chairman-elect of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Executive Board.
Speights will serve a two-year term in the position and then chair the board for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years.
“I’m honored to be selected for this role and I’m committed to working exhaustively to help grow and support osteopathic medical education,” Speights said in a press release.
AACOM is an organization that leads and advocates for the full continuum of osteopathic medical education to improve the health of the public. It was founded in 1898 to support and assist the nation’s osteopathic medical schools, and today, the organization represents all 38 colleges of osteopathic medicine, including NYITCOM.
Speights, a founding faculty member of NYITCOM at A-State, has served as the dean of the Jonesboro-based medical school since 2017. He was previously the associate dean of academic affairs and moved into his current role shortly after the opening of NYITCOM’s Arkansas campus, which operates out of Arkansas State University’s Wilson Hall.
In addition to leading NYITCOM at A-State, Speights serves as the medical director for the City of Jonesboro and as the county health officer for Craighead County.
