BETHESDA, Md. — The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine on Tuesday announced that Dr. Shane Speights is the new chair of its Board of Deans.
Speights is the dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University. He succeeds Dr. H. William Craver, who retired at the end of April.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Speights as chair of the Board of Deans,” said Dr. Robert A. Cain, AACOM president and CEO. “He has been actively involved in AACOM leadership and will play a vital role as we move forward and continue to grow. Osteopathic medical education continues to be the fastest growing sector with new schools accepting students this coming summer and more planned to come online.
“Having a strong partnership with our board and our member colleges is critical for our continued success. We thank Dr. Craver for his leadership and service and look forward to working with Dr. Speights.”
Speights received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Mo. He is board certified in family medicine and completed his residency training at the University of Arkansas Medical Science Northeast Family Medicine Residency, St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.
As site dean for NYITCOM at Arkansas State University, he leads faculty and students in academic and co-curricular activities while engaging in community outreach with hospitals and physicians in the Jonesboro and greater Delta region.
Previously, Speights served as associate dean of clinical education for NYITCOM at Arkansas State.
