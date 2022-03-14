ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — Students from around the world are invited to share their innovative solutions as part of the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition. Each year more than 40 countries participate.
This competition engages students in identifying and solving real-world environmental challenges by creating innovative solutions.
Prizes will be $7,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $3,500 for third place, while fourth through 10th places will each be given $1,000.
More than $22,000 in prize money will be awarded to the top student teams at the competition finals, to be held on Aug. 11.
Registration for the competition is open through April 22; students must submit their papers by April 29. The 10 finalist teams will be announced online on June 9.
“As we enter the second decade of the Clean Tech Competition, our world is continuing to face growing challenges to which we must find solutions. These young students will play a critical role in developing answers which will make an impact on our natural world," Spellman HV President Dr. Loren Skeist said in a press release.
"As the sponsor of the Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition, each year we are ever more impressed and inspired by the student competitors. The submissions from high school students around the world continue to push boundaries and give us hope that we will overcome energy and environmental challenges we face today,” he added.
The program is hosted and managed by Rockville Centre, New York-based not-for-profit Center for Science, Teaching & Learning led by STEM advocate Dr. Ray Ann Havasy and sponsored by Hauppauge, Long Island-based Spellman HV Electronics, a leader in high voltage technology in the medical, industrial and scientific fields.
For more information about CSTL or the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition, visit the Clean Tech Competition website at www.cstl.org/cleantech or contact the administrator at 516-764-0045 or by email at cleantech@cstl.org.
