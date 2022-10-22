While many of the leaves in Northeast Arkansas are still green, or already brown, fall foliage in the area is showing up in splashes of color.
A visit to a park, a walk around town or just a glance around the neighborhood will probably reveal at least a glimpse of red, yellow or orange.
Arkansas State Parks are a go-to destination, and fall is a popular time to experience the many activities, including exploring the many trails available, Robin Gabe, park interpreter with Arkansas State Parks, said.
“Fall is a great time to hike in your Arkansas State Parks,” Gabe said. “Beautiful landscape views become even more striking when trees add vivid red, orange and yellow to the color mix. Whether you choose a hiking trail in the Ouachita Mountains that will take you to an overlook or one that meanders through a living forest in the Delta, hike a trail in an Arkansas State Park and take time to notice the beauty of fall.”
Arkansas State Parks offer around 300 miles of hiking trails and among the many parks individuals can hike is Village Creek State Park in Wynne, located on Crowley’s Ridge. This park has over 30 miles of hiking and mountain biking terrain and the trails lead to two lakes that reflect the fall color of trees. Horseback riding is also an option at the park.
Many Arkansas State Parks are located near or on lakes, such as Lake Frierson State Park in Greene County, providing both fall beauty and fall activities.
“While most people think of fishing as a summer sport, fall is a great time to cast a line in an Arkansas State Park,” said Gabe. “Fall colors around the lake are beautiful, the fish are active and boat traffic is lighter this time of year. Get outside with family and friends this fall and target bluegill, largemouth bass or crappie.”
Theo Witsell, ecologist and chief of research for the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, said fall offers an extra incentive to visit an Arkansas State Park, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission natural area or other scenic destinations in the state.
“For me, the big standouts are the fall wildflowers and other native plants,” Witsell said. “Everyone knows that our hardwood trees can have dramatic fall color, but our herbaceous or non-woody plants like wildflowers and grasses can have equally showy fall color, especially in our prairies, savannas, and open woodlands.”
Individuals can sign up online for fall color reports from across the state, special announcements and trip planning information. For more details visit www.arkansas.com /arkansas-seasons/fall.
