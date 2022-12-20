JONESBORO — Members of the Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS) project at Arkansas State University presented their final report to NASA on Dec. 14.
They shared their findings with Krystal Winters, director of the NASA SPOCS program, and other NASA representatives during a Zoom meeting, and also submitted a 24-page scientific report on their results.
The A-State team includes Benjamin Whitfield of Little Rock, Jacob Oster of Bay, Hannah Seats of Brookland, Claire Green of Conway, Landon Perdue of Brookland, Mason Rhodes of Benton and Katherine Willis of Blue Springs, Mo. Whitfield, Oster and Seats summarized the findings and experience, and the other team members joined in during the question-and-answer session.
The project proposal was made to NASA in December 2020. A key aspect of their work was outreach work with young citizen scientists at Nettleton STEAM and Blessed Sacrament Schools in Jonesboro, who they also complimented during Tuesday’s presentation for their involvement.
Their proposal, “Microgravity Environment Impact on Plastic Biodegradation by Galleria mellonella,” was described as an experiment to discover the ability of waxworms to degrade plastics in space.
Tiny cameras in the payload documented the waxworms and their activity in space. After the experiment’s return to earth, the team analyzed the waxworms’ plastic consumption and output and prepared the report.
