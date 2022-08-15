JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of area students who earned special certification during the spring 2022 semester. Area students are listed by the certification earned.
Certificate of Proficiency, Android Application Development: Brandon Cooper of Jonesboro.
Certificate of Proficiency, Business Law and Compliance: Jonathan White of Jonesboro with honors/honors program.
Certificate of Proficiency, Debate and Forensics: Hannah Risker of Paragould with honors.
Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development: Jorge Ramiro Jr., Dorian Segura and Duncan Tyler, all of Corning, Carter Pence and Ethan Simmons, both of Rector, and Jason Barrow of Jonesboro.
Certificate of Proficiency, Neuropsychological Testing: Madlynne Minton of Bono and Haylee Yount of Jonesboro.
Certificate of Proficiency, Nonprofit Communication: MaryKate Reid of Jonesboro and Mackenzie Thomason of Paragould, both with high honors.
Certificate of Proficiency, Public Relations and Advertising: Cody Preston of Bono, MaryKate Reid of Jonesboro and Mackenzie Thomason of Paragould, all with high honors.
Certificate of Proficiency, Social Media Management: MaryKate Reid with high honors and Keyon Atkins, both of Jonesboro, and Mackenzie Thomason with high honors and Rachel Combs, both of Paragould.
Certificate of Proficiency, Spanish for the Professions: Madlynne Minton of Bono.
Certificate Program, Addiction Studies: Skyler Brewer, Princess Toney and Kieannah Wofford, all of Jonesboro, Zoe Barker-Ennis of Wynne, Taylar Clifford of Paragould, Emily Hollis of Trumann, Courtney Hardin and Kimberly Hardin, both of Tyronza, and Amber Perkins of Pocahontas.
Certificate Program, Clinical Mental Health Counsel: Laura Vaught of Harrisburg.
Certificate Program, Data Science: Loc Ho of Jonesboro.
Certificate Program, Gifted Talented Creative Teach: Lea Tacker of Lake City.
Certificate Program, Play Therapy: Phishon Bass and Ana-Liese Torres, both of Jonesboro, Ragon McBride-Weatherford of Paragould and Kelsey Brents of Blytheville.
Certificate Program, Special Education Director: Heather Graham of Newport.
Comprehensive Transition and Postsecondary Program, H.O.W.L. Program: Emily Bridges of Jonesboro and Davis Wilson of Wynne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.