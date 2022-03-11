JONESBORO — The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road, will offer a series of free family programs and workshops March 19-26.
A “Talkin’ Turkey” workshop will kick off events from 1 to 3 p.m. March 19 in the Nature Center meeting room. Participants will get a crash course on turkey lingo and make their own slate turkey call to take home. Registration is required.
On March 22, the center will offer Casting Games from 10-11:30 a.m. and Reel It In: Crankbait Craft from 1-3 p.m. Registration is required for the craft.
“Hey! Let’s Go Fishing,” a mentored fishing trip at Craighead Forest Park Access 5 is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. March 23. Poles and bait will be provided.
That afternoon there will be a Kids Fishing Clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. that will cover the basics of fish and fishing. Registration is required for the clinic.
On March 24, a beginner workshop on how to build a tackle box is set for 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn the different types of basic equipment such as hooks, weights, bobbers, line and fishing poles.
Also on March 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., a Basics of Fly-tying seminar will teach participants to tie a zebra midge, bream killer and a wooly bugger. All supplies will be provided.
Registration is required for both workshops.
An additional mentored fishing trip at Craighead Forest Park Access 5 will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. March 25 with all supplies provided.
A Boater Education course and a Fashion a Fish Make and Take are both set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25.
Registration is required for Boater Education. The Fashion a Fish event will be held in the Discovery Room of the center.
Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas will showcase fish raptors of Arkansas, their adaptions, and what makes each one unique from 1 to 3 p.m. March 26. Registration is required to attend.
Feeding Frenzie is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. March 26. To register for any event, visit www.register-ed.com.
Seating is limited for each event.
