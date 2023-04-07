JONESBORO — The Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council will host a Spring Community Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Northside Park, 503 N. Bridge St.
The event is free to the public and will have vendors, artisans, live music, arts and crafts, food trucks, giant inflatables, games and prizes for all ages.
A “leave what you can; take what need” booth will be available for drop off or pick up of canned or boxed food and hygiene products.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver complimented the 2022-23 Youth Advancement Council on its efforts as the school year draws to a close.
“We’ve had some special classes, and it’s always impressive to see what these brilliant students – and future leaders – come up with,” Copenhaver said in the press release. “This event is a special idea, and it’s all theirs.”
