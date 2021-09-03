JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts has announced the lineup of performances for the spring 2022 season, which will kick-off Feb. 12-14 and 18-19 with Roger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.
Additional performances will include “Willy Wonka Jr.,” March 11-13; “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” April 22-25; “Swan Lake,” May 20-23; “Cats,” June 24-27; and “Godspell Jr.,” July 30-31.
An adult season package is $104. An $89 package is available to children, seniors, Arkansas State University students and military personnel.
Packages are also available for the remainder of the fall 2021 which includes “Footloose” Sept. 18-20 and 25-26; “Fences,” Oct. 22-24; “All Together Now,” Nov. 13-15; and “The Nutcracker Ballet,” Dec. 10-12 and 17-19.
These packages are $87 for adults and $76 for seniors, children, ASU students and military personnel.
Individual performance tickets for Footloose are also available.
Floor and lower balcony seating is $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, children, ASU students and military personnel. Upper balcony seating is $16 and $14 respectively.
Tickets and season packages can be purchased online at foajonesboro.org, by phone at 870-935-2726, or from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at the Forum Theater box office. 115 E. Monroe Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.