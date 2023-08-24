POCAHONTAS — St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center will adopt a newly established Rural Emergency Hospital designation on Sept. 1 to bolster emergency and outpatient services within Randolph County.
The designation took effect at the federal level on Jan. 1, 2023. It requires that participating hospitals have no more than 50 beds, provide 24/7 emergency services and observation care, keep a clinician on-call and available on-site within 30 minutes and maintain average annual patient stays at 24 hours or fewer, transferring those patients to receive further care if needed.
St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center Administrator Randy Barymon said the hospital has a growing demand for both outpatient and emergency services. The new designation, he added, helps it adapt to these evolving needs.
“More than 95 percent of the patients we see need outpatient, emergency or observation care that doesn’t require a lengthy hospital stay,” Barymon was quoted in the announcement. “That percentage is growing, too. These are vital services to maintain, and where possible, expand.”
Barymon said rural hospitals across the nation face challenges to provide longer care for patients, including staffing and rapidly increasing costs.
“Recent reports cite that nearly three in 10 rural hospitals across the United States may close without making changes,” he said. “As a smaller, rural hospital aligned within a healthcare system, however, we can make proactive changes that better position us for the future,” he added.
St. Bernards Five Rivers Advisory Board member Kyle Baltz said a growing population in Pocahontas and rising industry throughout Randolph County spur a need for creative solutions.
The REH’s patient-stay requirement necessitated St. Bernards Five Rivers implement an enhanced transfer process. Barymon said the hospital operates a capable and efficient emergency department that already helps it meet the requirement. Still, he added that as part of the St. Bernards Healthcare system, St. Bernards Five Rivers developed a strategic plan for patients who need ongoing care.
“We have incredible partnerships throughout this region, including the largest, most advanced hospital, St. Bernards Medical Center,” he said. “It’s important our community members know they will have an available bed nearby and ready.”
According to the press release, the transition marks the first hospital in the state of Arkansas to receive the REH designation. The change highlights much of the progress at St. Bernards Five Rivers within the past year, including adding a fifth emergency medicine physician to the medical staff, receiving awards for stroke and heart care through the American Heart Association, opening a pain management clinic that specializes in non-opioid treatments, participating in a Delta Regional Authority program to enhance healthcare delivery, and collaborating with St. Bernards Medical Center to provide expanded infusion services in Pocahontas.
Finally, in addition to offering improved, streamlined services through the REH designation, the hospital can expect to receive Medicare reimbursement rates at 105 percent for outpatient services and a standard monthly facility payment, helping it continue to steward resources appropriately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.