POCAHONTAS — St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center will adopt a newly established Rural Emergency Hospital designation on Sept. 1 to bolster emergency and outpatient services within Randolph County.

The designation took effect at the federal level on Jan. 1, 2023. It requires that participating hospitals have no more than 50 beds, provide 24/7 emergency services and observation care, keep a clinician on-call and available on-site within 30 minutes and maintain average annual patient stays at 24 hours or fewer, transferring those patients to receive further care if needed.