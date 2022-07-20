JONESBORO — St. Bernards Healthcare recently announced that interventional cardiologist and Jonesboro native Dr. Lena Awar has joined the medical team at St. Bernards HeartCare Center while internal medicine specialist Dr. Lee Cranfill has joined St. Bernards Clopton Clinic.
Awar has practiced cardiology in southern California since 2015, including an interventional cardiology fellowship and cardiovascular fellowship at the University of Southern California and an internal medicine residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2014 and received her undergraduate degrees from Arkansas State University in 2010.
The daughter of retired St. Bernards cardiologist Dr. Ziad Awar, she graduated from Jonesboro High School in 2006.
“Dr. Awar brings a wealth of expertise and training to the region’s top cardiovascular team,” Dr. Max Arroyo, an interventional cardiologist with St. Bernards HeartCare, said in the press release. “We practiced alongside her father for years, watching her develop into an incredible physician. She could have practiced anywhere in the country, but she chose to come home. We’re honored the Awar legacy continues at St. Bernards.”
Fluent in three languages, Awar holds certifications with the American Board of Cardiovascular Disease, the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Society of Echocardiography Board in Cardia Echocardiography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology. She also holds medical licensure in both Arkansas and California.
Her professional memberships include the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, the American Medical Women’s Association, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.
Cranfill adds more than three decades of practice to the team at Clopton Clinic, which consists of more than 20 multi-specialty healthcare providers. He most recently served for the past 17 years as an independent physician in Jonesboro.
A native of Texas, Cranfill earned his doctorate of medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Dr. Cranfill expressed an eagerness to continue the legacy of service started by Dr. Owen Clopton nearly 60 years ago.
“Dr. Clopton began a practice that has prospered ever since,” Cranfill said in the announcement. “It’s a privilege to join this team and see my patients here.”
“Medicine runs in Dr. Cranfill’s blood,” Dr. Ben Owens Jr., internal medicine specialist with Clopton Clinic observed. “He’s the son of a physician and the brother of one, and he and his family have served this community for years. He will be an incredible addition to our team.”
Cranfill serves as chairman of the St. Bernards Physicians’ Ethics Committee and as a member of the Arkansas Medical Foundation Physician Health Program.
For more information, including appointment requests, visit www. stbernards.info or call the St. Bernards Healthline at 870-207-7300.
