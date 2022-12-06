JONESBORO — St. Bernards Healthcare will host Moments of Remembrance at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.

The event honors lost loved ones and remembers their lives during the holiday season. St. Bernards’ hospice team invites attendees to bring an ornament to place on the memorial Christmas tree and participate in a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of loved ones.