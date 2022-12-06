JONESBORO — St. Bernards Healthcare will host Moments of Remembrance at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.
The event honors lost loved ones and remembers their lives during the holiday season. St. Bernards’ hospice team invites attendees to bring an ornament to place on the memorial Christmas tree and participate in a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of loved ones.
For more information, call 870-336-4200.
St. Bernards Healthcare is also offering an interactive, one-day babysitting class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernards Health and Wellness, 1416 E. Matthews Ave., for students ages 12 to 16. CPR and First Aid training are included, with eCards issued.
The class is limited and registration is $25, including lunch, snacks and supplies.
Scholarships are available to help offset costs.
To register, call Tammy Dunigan at 870-207-7822.
