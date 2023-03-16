JONESBORO — St. Bernards Medical Center recently achieved certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association as an Advanced Primary Heart Attack Center. The certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care.

To earn the certification, the hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review where The Joint Commission evaluated compliance standards related to both quality and safety. The Joint Commission developed these standards in consultation with healthcare experts and providers as well as measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.