JONESBORO — St. Bernards Foundation, which supports fundraising, volunteerism and community awareness for the nonprofit healthcare system, St. Bernards Healthcare, has named Lydia Parkey as its next president.
Parkey moves into her new role after spending 10 years at St. Bernards. She most recently served nine years as director of physician marketing and executive director for St. Bernards Medical Group. Now with the Foundation, Parkey will work with volunteers, donors and the board of directors to fund development efforts and to further education and healthcare programs that support St. Bernards.
“I never dreamed of working in healthcare,” Parkey said. “Now, 10 years later, I love the mission, the care we provide and the team that provides it at St. Bernards. My role with the Foundation gets to support each of them.”
A graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., Parkey has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications. She subsequently moved to Washington, D.C., working eight years under Sen. John D. Rockefeller IV of her home state of West Virginia.
Since moving to Jonesboro in 2013, Parkey has involved herself in numerous philanthropic and community organizations, including Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro, St. Bernards Advocates, Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, St. Bernards Women’s Council, United Way of Northeast Arkansas and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, among others.
