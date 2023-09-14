JONESBORO — St. Bernards Foundation, which supports fundraising, volunteerism and community awareness for the nonprofit healthcare system, St. Bernards Healthcare, has named Lydia Parkey as its next president.

Parkey moves into her new role after spending 10 years at St. Bernards. She most recently served nine years as director of physician marketing and executive director for St. Bernards Medical Group. Now with the Foundation, Parkey will work with volunteers, donors and the board of directors to fund development efforts and to further education and healthcare programs that support St. Bernards.