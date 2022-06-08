JONESBORO — St. Bernards Medical Center has announced the selection of Emily McGee, BSN, MBA as its new vice president of nursing.
McGee, formerly St. Bernards Medical Center Assistant Vice President of Nursing, has spent the past 18 years with the organization. She began her career as a patient care technician at St. Bernards before working bedside care in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
She then transitioned into the ICU director role, coordinating the design of a new ICU construction, which opened in December 2019. McGee oversaw the transition of care from the previous ICU to the new unit, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she managed surging and specialized bed capacity within it. She subsequently assumed her role as AVP in 2021.
“In nearly two decades at St. Bernards Medical Center, Emily’s work has helped thousands of patients,” St. Bernards Medical Center Administrator Michael Givens said. “She possesses a model determination and the nursing expertise we need. Above all, she cares deeply about our patients and team. It’s been a joy to watch her grow, and I’m thrilled she will continue to help us further refine our nursing care.”
As vice president of nursing, McGee will lead nursing operations throughout the hospital.
“I loved working bedside nursing,” McGee said. “From the patient interaction to the mission and drive to help everyone at St. Bernards, they shaped what I saw nursing should be. I knew then that I wanted to help others pursue nursing opportunities and foster an environment as if each patient and peer were my family member.”
McGee holds a bachelor’s of science in nursing from Arkansas State University and a master’s of business administration from Harding University.
A native of Hickory Ridge and graduate of Cross County High School, McGee resides in Cherry Valley with her husband, Justin, and their three sons, Canon, Cash and Caden.
