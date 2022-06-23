PARAGOULD — The membership of Griffin Memorial United Methodist Church and Christ United Methodist Church both of Paragould will welcome their new pastor, Dr. Rockey Starnes on July 3.
The community is invited to join in welcoming him to the city.
Bishop Gary Mueller of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church appointed him to be the new pastor on June 3. The current pastors, Mary Welch and Alma Hastings, are retiring as of July 1.
Starnes is returning to the area after serving as pastor of the Diamond City/St. Paul’s United Methodist Churches, located in and near Harrison.
He served the First United Methodist Church of Pocahontas for eight years before retiring, which was the second-longest tenure in the church’s 169-year history. While in Pocahontas he served terms as president of the Rotary Club, Salvation Army, Randolph County Ministerial Alliance and the Pocahontas Founders Day Festival.
