JONESBORO — Arkansas State Parks are inviting visitors to start the year off on the right foot by joining a First Day Hike on Jan 1.
Hikes are available, both guided and unguided, for a variety of experience levels.
Lake Frierson State Park, 7904 Arkansas 141, in Jonesboro will offer a moderately strenuous 1.5-mile hike from 9 to 10 a.m. around the Boundary Trail, beginning at the main day-use parking lot.
On this hike, visitors will learn about the history of the park and the creatures that inhabit it.
Crowley’s Ridge State Park, 2092 Arkansas 168 North in Walcott will offer two hikes.
Hiking Through History will begin at the CCC Pavilion and last from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
The hike is less than a one-half mile on the barrier-free Lake Ponder Trail and features structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
The Bark Ranger Hike will be from 2-3 p.m. beginning at the Spider Creek Trailhead and will be a pet friendly event.
Participants will experience various scenery along the three-quarter-mile moderately difficult trail.
At Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Lane in Harrisburg, the hike will be from 10-11 a.m. beginning at the visitor center.
Both guided and self-guided hikes through the forest will be available. Tennis shoes or hiking boots are recommended and pets on leashes will be welcome.
Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 South in Pocahontas will also offer The Rhythm of History hike from 8-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. beginning at the visitor center.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes for this 1.5-mile moderately challenging hike through the park woodlands.
At Lake Charles State Park, 3705 Arkansas 25 in Powhatan, the hike will be from 10 a.m. to noon and will be a guided event.
Beginning at the visitor center, participants will hike approximately 2 miles, beginning with the Butterfly and Blooms Trail and continuing on the White Oak Trail.
The park staff recommends participants wear appropriate clothing and bring water.
Jacksonport State Park, 111 Avenue St., in Newport is also offering two start times, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for its First Day Hike.
Visitors can join a guide at the white park van located at the trailhead and hike along the Tunstall Riverwalk.
The hike is appropriate for all ages and dogs on leashes are welcome.
Parkin Archeological State Park, 60 Arkansas 184, will offer an easy ADA-accessible three-quarter-mile walk from 8-10 a.m. starting in front of the visitor center.
A park interpreter will present information on the Mississippians of Casqui.
All First Day Hike participants will receive a free uniquely designed sticker regardless of whether they participate in guided hikes or self-report online at bit.ly/32gWb3F.
For more detailed information about individual hikes and additional hiking opportunities, visit www.arkansasstateparks.com.
