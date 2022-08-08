The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved proposed changes in the degree and certificate programs offered by Arkansas State University at its most recent quarterly meeting, Friday, July 29.
Four programs were approved to be offered online: the B.S. in occupational and environmental safety and health; B.S.R.S. in radiologic sciences; M.S.W. in social work; and the certificate of proficiency in emergency medical technician-basic.
A reconfiguration of the B.S.M.E. in mechanical engineering, the B.S.E.E. in electrical engineering, and the B.S. in engineering management systems was approved to create a B.S. in industrial systems engineering at A-State Campus Querétaro.
Also for Campus Querétaro, the board approved the B.S. in business economics to be offered
Four name changes were approved. The Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management becomes the Department of Emergency Management and Occupational Health; the Department of Management and Marketing becomes the Department of Management, Marketing, and Supply Chain; and the M.A. in criminal justice becomes the M.A. in criminology and criminal justice.
Also, the CIP (classification of instructional programs) for the M.B.A. in business administration was changed from 52.0201 to 52.1301.
Program curriculum revisions were approved for the M.S.E. in educational theory and practice, A.A.S. in paramedic, certificate of proficiency in emergency medical technician-basic, and technical certificate in paramedic.
Six programs were deleted from the list of those offered: B.A. in environmental studies, the M.S.E. and graduate certificate in computer science education, the M.S.E. in biology, the M.S.N. in nurse anesthesia, and post-master’s certificate in biotechnology.
