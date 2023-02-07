JONESBORO — A new degree program in public health and the reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among the changes recently approved by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through the College of Nursing and Health Professions. Students may begin working toward the 120 credit-hour degree in July, to be offered 100 percent online.
The state board also approved changes to four College of Engineering and Computer Science programs.
The Master of Science in Engineering, with an emphasis in electrical engineering, will be reconfigured to create a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering. Similarly, the master’s programs with emphasis areas of mechanical and civil engineering will be reconfigured as Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering, and the Master of Engineering Management will become the Master of Science in Engineering Management.
The board approved the Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in Agricultural Studies, an existing program, to be also offered online, and also approved federal Classification of Instructional Programs code changes for the Master of Science in Agriculture program and the Associate of Science and Bachelor of Science programs in information systems and business analytics.
