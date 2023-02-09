LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas have announced that Gary Head has been elected chairman of the State Chamber board of directors, and Greg Williams has been elected to chair the board of directors for the AIA.
Head is the chairman, president, and CEO of the Signature Bank of Arkansas. A native of Eureka Springs, Head founded Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005. Head formerly served in several different roles at McIlroy Bank and Trust in Fayetteville, which later became Arvest Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and received master’s degrees from the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking and the Southern Methodist University Graduate School of Banking.
“I am honored that my fellow board members have elected me to represent the State Chamber as this year’s chairman,” Head said in the announcement. “The State Chamber is renowned for its efforts to represent the needs of the state’s business community both locally and nationally – efforts that I believe have been instrumental in helping our businesses continue to thrive and succeed. I appreciate the opportunity to champion the State Chamber as this year’s chairman.”
Williams is the chairman and former CEO of Nabholz Construction Services. He began his career at Nabholz as a controller in 1991. He is a certified public accountant, with more than 30 years of experience in financial management. Williams received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. In 2009, he was named Large Private Company CFO of the Year by Arkansas Business. He is a member of the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
“I’ve seen firsthand how the AIA’s vision and initiatives lead the way and set standards that other states are now following,” Williams said. “I am proud of the work we are doing, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue supporting the mission of the AIA in my new role as chairman.”
The members of the State Chamber and the AIA also elected several new officers of their respective boards, which manage the organizations jointly as an executive committee.
“I am excited to partner with Gary and Greg, as well as our other newly elected executive committee members, as we further our collective goal to create a better business environment, grow our economy, strengthen our workforce, and ultimately, increase quality of life for all Arkansans,” Randy Zook, president and CEO of the State Chamber and the AIA said. “Gary and Greg have a wealth of experience in each of their respective industries and will do an excellent job overseeing the AIA and State Chamber as chairmen.”
