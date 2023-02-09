LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas have announced that Gary Head has been elected chairman of the State Chamber board of directors, and Greg Williams has been elected to chair the board of directors for the AIA.

Head is the chairman, president, and CEO of the Signature Bank of Arkansas. A native of Eureka Springs, Head founded Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005. Head formerly served in several different roles at McIlroy Bank and Trust in Fayetteville, which later became Arvest Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and received master’s degrees from the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking and the Southern Methodist University Graduate School of Banking.