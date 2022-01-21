LINCOLN, Neb. — In celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2022 State Farm is expanding its Neighborhood Assist grant program to award 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. Previously 40 grants had been awarded.
Additionally, the number of cause submissions has been doubled to 4,000.
“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years, being a good neighbor,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm. “We are excited about expanding the program in 2022 to help even more neighborhoods.”
Starting at noon (CST) Feb. 16, Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. Submitters can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. State Farm will accept the first 4,000 submissions, and an internal review committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from April 27-May 6, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The 100 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 7, at www. neighborhoodassist.com.
