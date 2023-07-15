State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Arkansas Fiddle and Banjo Championships will return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View, on Aug. 5. Audience admission is free at the park’s indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Talented banjo players of all ages will compete in the morning and fiddlers will compete in the afternoon.
Musicians wishing to compete must register in the theater lobby of Ozark Highlands Theater beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 5. The fee is $10 cash.
The park will host its annual Fiddle and Banjo Music Show from 7 to 9 p.m.
Featured performers include Betse & Clarke, Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players, Roger Fountain, and the Ozark Folk Center Square Dancers.
Tickets to the evening show are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12 or $35 for a family pass. Season passes will be honored at this event. For more information, or to reserve tickets to the show, visit OzarkFolkCenter. Ticketleap.com.
The Ozark Folk Center Craft Village will be open during the contests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
