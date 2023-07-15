State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center

Henry Kempf of Mountain View was a competitor in the junior division of a previous Arkansas State Fiddle Championship.

 Submitted photo

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Arkansas Fiddle and Banjo Championships will return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View, on Aug. 5. Audience admission is free at the park’s indoor music venue, Ozark Highlands Theater, from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Talented banjo players of all ages will compete in the morning and fiddlers will compete in the afternoon.