LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame, Inc., has announced the Class of 2023 Inductees into the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 4, at the Embassy Suites, 11301 Financial Centre Parkway. Tickets to the awards banquet purchases are $75 per seat or $750 per table and will be available Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.amvhof.org.

Area inductees are William Nesbitt, Navy, Cave City and Teddy Mabry, Air Force, Paragould.