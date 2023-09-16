LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame, Inc., has announced the Class of 2023 Inductees into the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 4, at the Embassy Suites, 11301 Financial Centre Parkway. Tickets to the awards banquet purchases are $75 per seat or $750 per table and will be available Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.amvhof.org.
Area inductees are William Nesbitt, Navy, Cave City and Teddy Mabry, Air Force, Paragould.
Other inductees are Stevie Tucker, Army/Navy and Deborah Collins, Army, both North Little Rock; Lyle Butler, Army, deceased, Jerry Pruitt, Army and Kenneth Griffin, Air Force, all Fort Smith; William Wofford, Army, Conway; Phillip Snodgrass, Army deceased, Robert Davis, Air Force, both Little Rock; Paul Foster, Army, Vilonia; Clyde Watson, Army, deceased Poyen; Ricky Waddell, Army, Tavares, Fla.; Barry Bergschneider, Air Force, Milton, Fla.; and Warren Ward, Air Force, Benton, La.
