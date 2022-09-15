LITTLE ROCK — The National Alliance on Mental Health-Arkansas has announced that grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Grants will range from $1,000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30. Applications will be reviewed by an advisory committee, and projects are expected to start as soon as nonprofit agencies receive award letters in early November.
NAMI Arkansas Executive Director Dr. Buster Lackey said the LGBTQ+ community has seen a marked increase in suicide attempts by young people since 2021.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the mental health of the LGBTQ+ community, and while we know we may not be able to reach every person in need, we are working to do what we can to reach as many as possible,” Lackey said.
Lackey shared the list of information required from nonprofit organizations to apply for the grant funds:
A description of the organization or entity seeking funds.
The total project budget and amount of funds requested.
A copy of an IRS nonprofit letter.
Agency contact details (phone, email, and mailing address).
A description of the project’s scope and plan (250 words or less) with a brief description of the essential details of the project.
Project start and end dates.
A description of how it will support the LGBTQ+ community.
The area of Arkansas to be served.
A detailed budget indicating how the funds will be used and any matching fund that will be used. (Matching funds are not required.)
Names, contact information and positions of the individuals responsible for the project.
An estimated number of LGBTQ individuals served.
An estimated number of total participants.
How the need for the project was determined.
Who is involved in the planning and implementation of the project.
How the project’s success will be measured.
A brief cover letter of submission on agency letterhead.
A commitment to send NAMI Arkansas a written report within 30 days following the project end date. The report must provide an accounting of how the funds were used and how the project’s objectives were achieved.
Email a cover letter and completed applications, questions to buster.lackey @namiarkansas.org.
