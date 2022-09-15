LITTLE ROCK — The National Alliance on Mental Health-Arkansas has announced that grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+.

Grants will range from $1,000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30. Applications will be reviewed by an advisory committee, and projects are expected to start as soon as nonprofit agencies receive award letters in early November.