LITTLE ROCK — More than 328 Arkansas businesses owned and operated by women and minorities are certified to sell products and services to the State of Arkansas through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise certification program.
Now, those businesses will receive a special label via email to acknowledge their status. These businesses will be able to display the label on their website, signature line, social media, and more.
“The businesses that go through the certification process show an unparalleled level of commitment and a strong determination to compete and grow,” Esperanza Massana Crane, director of AEDC’s MWOBE division said in a press release.
“We want to recognize these businesses’ desire to stand out by giving them the recognition they deserve. The certification label is meant to be a stamp of acknowledgment for their hard work.”
In addition to the procurement opportunities with the State of Arkansas, certification benefits include notification of training events, workshops, network opportunities, business resources, and educational opportunities.
Certified businesses are also listed on the online directory.
The entire certification process can be accomplished in four steps and is valid for two years. Eligible businesses must be at least 51 percent minority or woman-owned, operated and managed on a daily basis for at least two years prior to applying.
For more information, visit www.arkansasedc.com and click on “Community Resources” at the top of the page.
