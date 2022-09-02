Arkansas state parks will see many visitors this weekend for the Labor Day holiday. Area state parks are also offering a variety of events in the upcoming weeks.
On Sept. 10, Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will host a Meet a Snake event at the visitor center from 2-2:45 p.m., including the opportunity to meet live snakes. A guided sunset kayak tour will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. There is a $15 fee for adults or $10 for children ages 10-12, children younger than 10 cannot paddle solo. The fees include the use of kayaks and equipment. Participants should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
On Sept. 11, the park will offer a 45-minute nature hike along the half-mile Palewood trail will begin at 9 a.m. at the visitor center and a nature touch table will be set up at the playground from 1:3 to 2 p.m.
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, is currently taking reservations for Trial by Jury at Powhatan Courthouse scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 17.
Participants will become the judge, the jury, a lawyer, or maybe even the accused to reenact a trial from Powhatan’s history. No acting experience is needed.
The registration fee is $20 which includes a meal. Preregistration is required as a limited number of spaces are available. For questions or reservations, call the park at 870-878-6765 or email powhatan @arkansas.com.
Parkin Archeological State Park, 60 Hwy. 184 North, will host a two-day pottery wild clay workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17-18. Participants will craft pottery based on authentic Mississippian Indian designs.
Admission is free and materials will be provided, but pre-registration by Sept. 14 is required. To preregister, call 870-755-2500.
The park is partnering with Lisa Floryshak, a professor from Arkansas State University-Beebe, to host this workshop and students from her classes will assist.
During the first day of the workshop, participants will create pieces of pottery to keep while learning how Mississippian Indians gathered and shaped clay. On the second day, participants will fire their pottery in a kiln and play the traditional Indian game chunkey.
All ages are welcome and no experience is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.