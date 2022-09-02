Arkansas state parks will see many visitors this weekend for the Labor Day holiday. Area state parks are also offering a variety of events in the upcoming weeks.

On Sept. 10, Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will host a Meet a Snake event at the visitor center from 2-2:45 p.m., including the opportunity to meet live snakes. A guided sunset kayak tour will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. There is a $15 fee for adults or $10 for children ages 10-12, children younger than 10 cannot paddle solo. The fees include the use of kayaks and equipment. Participants should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.